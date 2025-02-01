Vishal Mega Mart surges after Q3 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 263 cr

Vishal Mega Mart rallied 7.04% to Rs 115.55 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 27.9% to Rs 262.71 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 205.36 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 19.53% YoY to Rs 31,35.93 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 29.27% YoY to Rs 351.91 crore in Q3 FY25.

Reported EBITDA climbed 18.3% to Rs 505 crore in Q3 FY25 against 427 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 16.1% in Q3 FY24 as against 16.3% in Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, same-stores sales growth (SSSG) stood at 10.5%, and 23 net new stores were added.

As on December 31 2024, the company operates 668 stores across 432 cities with a total retail area of around 11.8 million Sq. Ft.

Gunender Kapur, managing director and chief executive officer, said, Despite subdued demand conditions in the consumer industry, we delivered a robust financial performance, achieving revenue growth of 19.5% in Q3FY25 and 19.4% in 9MFY25 taking the revenue from operations to Rs. 31,359 million and Rs. 81,685 million respectively. Our profit after tax grew by 27.9% in Q3FY25 to Rs. 2,627 million and by 29.0% in 9MFY25 to Rs. 5,169 million.

We focus on the middle and lower-middle income groups in India, representing the largest consumer segment in India. Our consumer centric approach, coupled with an enhanced consumer value proposition, a unique merchandise mix at attractive price points, and enhanced in-store experience, has helped drive strong SSSG of 10.5% in Q3FY25 and 11.3% in 9MFY25.

With 668 stores operational across India, we continue to strategically expand our footprints, with a focus on tapping the large underserved organized retail market across geographies.

Vishal Mega Mart curates a unique range of merchandize through its portfolio of its own brands and third-party brands to fulfil the aspirational and daily needs of consumers. The company offers products across three major product categories, i.e., apparel, general merchandise and FMCG, through a pan-India network.

