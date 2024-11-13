Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 5.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.44% to Rs 75.32 crore

Net profit of Lokesh Machines rose 5.78% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.44% to Rs 75.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.75.3276.4216.1212.848.557.105.204.703.483.29

