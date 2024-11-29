Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.54% to Rs 26.12 crore

Net loss of Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.54% to Rs 26.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.1219.56 34 OPM %45.5665.90 -PBDT-1.370.80 PL PBT-1.560.67 PL NP-0.120.50 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump's tariffs could cost carmakers up to 17% of core profits, says S&P

Champions Trophy 2025 schedule LIVE UPDATES: ICC board meeting adjourned till Saturday say reports

House price index rises 4.3% in Q2 against 3.3% in previous quarter: RBI

DLF joint venture firm DCCDL sells IT park in Kolkata for Rs 637 crore

Premium

Deposit growth slows fortnight ended Nov 15, credit growth takes a lead

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story