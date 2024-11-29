Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit rises 76.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.30 crore

Net profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt rose 76.24% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.-0.3036.02-6546.6789.3414.3226.7514.1826.6015.288.67

