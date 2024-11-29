Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit rises 76.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.30 croreNet profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt rose 76.24% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales-0.3036.02 PL OPM %-6546.6789.34 -PBDT14.3226.75 -46 PBT14.1826.60 -47 NP15.288.67 76
