Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit rises 76.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.30 crore

Net profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt rose 76.24% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales-0.3036.02 PL OPM %-6546.6789.34 -PBDT14.3226.75 -46 PBT14.1826.60 -47 NP15.288.67 76

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

