Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 11.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 1008.90 crore

Net profit of Jhajjar Power declined 11.63% to Rs 41.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 1008.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 960.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1008.90960.30 5 OPM %13.9114.24 -PBDT110.40112.40 -2 PBT56.9058.60 -3 NP41.8047.30 -12

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

