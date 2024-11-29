Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 11.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 1008.90 crore

Net profit of Jhajjar Power declined 11.63% to Rs 41.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 1008.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 960.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1008.90960.3013.9114.24110.40112.4056.9058.6041.8047.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News