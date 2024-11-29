Jhajjar Power standalone net profit declines 11.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.06% to Rs 1008.90 croreNet profit of Jhajjar Power declined 11.63% to Rs 41.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.06% to Rs 1008.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 960.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1008.90960.30 5 OPM %13.9114.24 -PBDT110.40112.40 -2 PBT56.9058.60 -3 NP41.8047.30 -12
