Longspur International Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales decline 77.22% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net Loss of Longspur International Ventures reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 77.22% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 542.86% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 67.88% to Rs 4.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.411.80 -77 4.6814.57 -68 OPM %-73.17-46.11 -16.881.65 - PBDT-0.45-0.96 53 0.660.11 500 PBT-0.42-1.01 58 0.630.04 1475 NP-0.36-0.71 49 0.450.07 543

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

