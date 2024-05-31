Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ranjit Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ranjit Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of Ranjit Securities reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.16% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.84% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.20 -75 0.670.76 -12 OPM %-620.00-5.00 --13.43-6.58 - PBDT-0.250.11 PL 0.250.33 -24 PBT-0.280.05 PL 0.190.22 -14 NP-0.300.03 PL 0.070.19 -63

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

