Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Srestha Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Srestha Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 705.71% to Rs 5.64 crore

Net profit of Srestha Finvest reported to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 705.71% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 363.64% to Rs 12.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.640.70 706 12.752.75 364 OPM %100.18-632.86 -48.86-154.18 - PBDT5.36-4.57 LP 2.41-4.55 LP PBT5.19-4.59 LP 1.87-4.58 LP NP5.06-4.61 LP 1.74-4.97 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Srestha Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Capital Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Consolidated Finvest &amp; Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

KLM Axiva Finvest standalone net profit rises 37.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 135.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Goyal Associates reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Carnation Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 37.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sreechem Resins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story