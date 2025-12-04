Transformers and Rectifiers bags Rs 53-cr order from Power Grid Corporation

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 53.33 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for HVDC converter transformers and related works.

In an exchange filing, the company said the order involves the repair, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 397 MVA HVDC converter transformer, with delivery scheduled by the next financial year.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model. Its product portfolio spans single-phase power transformers up to 500 MVA and 1200 kV, furnace, rectifier, and distribution transformers, as well as specialty units for locomotive traction, solar applications, green hydrogen, and mobile substations. With an installed capacity of around 40,000 MVA, TARIL serves clients across more than 25 countries.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations stood at Rs 460 crore in Q2 FY26, nearly unchanged from Rs 462 crore in Q2 FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) fell 19% YoY to Rs 37.5 crore in Q2 FY26, with PAT margin narrowing to 7.9%, down from 9.7% last year. The counter shed 0.54% to Rs 246.70 on the BSE. The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 September 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.