Volumes spurt at India Cements Ltd counter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 December 2025.

India Cements Ltd registered volume of 35.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.59% to Rs.400.45. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 17.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.36% to Rs.1,095.65. Volumes stood at 6.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd saw volume of 22.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.51% to Rs.1,155.80. Volumes stood at 10.22 lakh shares in the last session. Usha Martin Ltd saw volume of 48.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.17% to Rs.437.65. Volumes stood at 3.99 lakh shares in the last session. Hindustan Copper Ltd saw volume of 420.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.02% to Rs.363.00. Volumes stood at 93.82 lakh shares in the last session.