Best Agrolife edges higher after board OKs stock split, bonus share issue proposals

Best Agrolife added 2.76% to Rs 400 after the company announced that its board has approved stock-split and bonus share issue proposals.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours yesterday, the company said that its board has approved the sub-division of one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares of face value Re 1 each, held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date.

Best Agrolife stated that this corporate action aims to improve share liquidity and affordability, making the company's equity shares more accessible and encouraging wider retail investor participation.

The board of agrochemicals company has also granted its approval for issuing bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e., one bonus equity share of Re 1 each for every two equity shares of Re 1 each, held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date. The company expects to complete these corporate action on or before 31 January 2026. Best Agrolife is engaged in trading and manufacturing agrochemical products such as insecticides, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant nutrients. The group markets its products under the Best brand. The group has over 5,200 distribution outlets across India and abroad.