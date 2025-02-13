Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 12.25 crore

Net loss of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales12.2512.03 2 OPM %6.4513.13 -PBDT0.881.89 -53 PBT-0.430.91 PL NP-0.240.66 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

