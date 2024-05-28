Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lovable Lingerie reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lovable Lingerie reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 53.62% to Rs 5.51 crore

Net Loss of Lovable Lingerie reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.62% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.23% to Rs 63.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.5111.88 -54 63.7695.49 -33 OPM %-64.07-61.28 --0.39-3.58 - PBDT-2.80-3.42 18 7.421.92 286 PBT-3.33-4.22 21 5.40-0.03 LP NP-1.85-3.32 44 4.28-0.07 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Lovable Lingerie reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ontic Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Infomedia Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shrenik reports standalone net loss of Rs 108.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the March 2024 quarter

India Lease Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hind Rectifiers reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit declines 41.82% in the March 2024 quarter

Japan Nikkei falls on rate hikes woes

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story