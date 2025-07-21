Low inflation, accompanied by high growth, reflects a healthy and progressive developmental journey for India says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided an upbeat assessment of Indian economy in a latest speech. He has noted that in 2014, the country was passing through a phase where it was counted among the Fragile Five economies and we ranked 10th in the global economy. Today, Bharat is rapidly progressing towards becoming the worlds third-largest economy and upliftment of 25 crore poor people out of poverty is being widely appreciated by numerous international institutions. He noted that there was a time in the country, before 2014, when the inflation rate used to be in double digits. Today, with inflation coming down to around 2 percent, it has brought relief and comfort to the common man. Low inflation, accompanied by high growth, reflects a healthy and progressive developmental journey.

