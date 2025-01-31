Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 7.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.21% to Rs 606.20 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 7.15% to Rs 83.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.21% to Rs 606.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 500.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales606.20500.12 21 OPM %24.3015.13 -PBDT137.5869.90 97 PBT108.0245.02 140 NP83.6078.02 7
