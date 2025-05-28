Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit declines 19.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.61% to Rs 60.97 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 19.06% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.61% to Rs 60.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.21% to Rs 149.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 326.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 277.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

60.9768.21326.80277.6962.6556.0666.3363.9636.6240.55200.28165.8834.7340.03192.74164.1524.7230.54149.27123.15

