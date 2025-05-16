Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company decides to not buy back shares

At meeting held on 15 May 2025

The Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company at its meeting held on 15 May 2025 had looked into and analysed/deliberated with respect to the compliance of Consolidated Guidelines on general principles and mechanism for Capital Restructuring of CPSEs bearing Office Memorandum no. F.No. 5/2/2016-Policy dated 18 November, 2024 issued by Ministry of Finance, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and has decided not to Buy back the shares of the Company.

