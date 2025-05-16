Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company decides to not buy back shares

Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company decides to not buy back shares

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 15 May 2025

The Board of Balmer Lawrie & Company at its meeting held on 15 May 2025 had looked into and analysed/deliberated with respect to the compliance of Consolidated Guidelines on general principles and mechanism for Capital Restructuring of CPSEs bearing Office Memorandum no. F.No. 5/2/2016-Policy dated 18 November, 2024 issued by Ministry of Finance, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management and has decided not to Buy back the shares of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GMR Airports receives grant to operate existing cargo terminal at IGI Airport, New Delhi

Stock Alert: LT Foods, JSW Energy, Bikaji Foods Intl, Garware Technical Fibres

GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening

PB Fintech consolidated net profit rises 181.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 1.87% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story