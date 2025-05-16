GMR Airports receives grant to operate existing cargo terminal at IGI Airport, New Delhi

GMR Airports (formerly known as GMR Airports Infrastructure ) (GAL) has been granted the concession to Operate, Maintain and Manage the Existing Cargo Terminal at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport), New Delhi.

This is to inform that Delhi International Airport (DIAL) (Subsidiary Company) has received a directive from Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India (GOI), vide its letter dated 15 May 2025 through which GOI has revoked the Security Clearance of Celebi group entities operating in India, with immediate effect, in the interest of National Security.

Following the Government directive, DIAL had terminated the Existing Concession Agreement with Celebi with immediate effect and accordingly to ensure business continuity, DIAL has granted the said concession on the existing terms of the Concession to the Company which already has security clearance as Regulated Agent to carry on Cargo business at airports.

