LTIMindtree bags PAN 2.0 project worth Rs 792 cr

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
LTIMindtree has been awarded a Rs 792 crore mandate by Government of India's Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to transform India's PAN (Permanent Account Number) infrastructure. As a part of the Government to Citizen (G2C) initiative, this PAN 2.0 project will consolidate all PAN and TAN services into a single, streamlined digital platform, making it easier for citizens and businesses to access and manage one of India's core financial identity systems.

For this PAN 2.0 mandate, LTIMindtree will design, build, and operate the full technology backbone, including infrastructure, security, automation, and ongoing operations. LTIMindtree will deliver an end-to-end digital AI ecosystem covering the entire PAN service lifecycle, including application, validation, printing, and dispatch, all through a user-friendly platform. This is in line with the government's e-governance initiative aimed at delivering services to Indian citizens through digital channels.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

