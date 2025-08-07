Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.71% to Rs 35.05 crore

Net profit of Ritesh International rose 171.43% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 35.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

