Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 5.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.52% to Rs 2.13 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 5.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.52% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.132.9864.3242.281.251.321.231.310.951.01

