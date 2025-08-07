Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fineotex Chemical commences new manufacturing facility

Fineotex Chemical commences new manufacturing facility

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Fineotex Chemical announced the commencement of its new state-of-the art manufacturing facility from 7 August 2025.

Fineotex has invested approximately Rs 60 crore in the facility, funded through internal accruals and capital raised, adding 7 acres of land to its operational footprint. The first phase of additional facility will increase the company's production capacity to 15,000 metric tonnes, catering to the growing demand for specialty chemicals across domestic and international markets.

Strategically located, the new facility offers seamless connectivity to Nhava Sheva Port (JNPT), Bhiwandi, and Fineotex's existing Ambernath plant ensuring efficient logistics and faster delivery ensuring efficient logistics and faster delivery to customers.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

