LTIMindtree bags Rs 3000 cr Insight 2.0 project from CBDT

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
LTIMindtree announced that it has been awarded the Insight 2.0 project from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build an AI-powered program for the modernization of India's national tax analytics platform. Valued at around Rs 3000 crore, this 7-year mandate reinforces LTIMindtree's leadership in enabling digital transformation leveraging advanced digital architecture and data analytics to deliver real-time insights for policymakers.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

