LTIMindtree climbs on Rs 3,000-crore CBDT Insight 2.0 project win

LTIMindtree jumped 4.31% to Rs 6290 after the company said it had won a large contract from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to build the next phase of India's tax analytics system.The company said it has been awarded the "Insight 2.0" project, a seven-year mandate valued at around Rs 3,000 crore, to modernise the national tax analytics platform. The programme will use artificial intelligence-based systems and data analytics to support real-time analysis and decision-making for tax authorities.
LTIMindtree is part of the Larsen & Toubro Group and provides technology consulting and digital services to clients across sectors in India and overseas.
LTIMindtree reported a 11.72% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401.1 crore on 5.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,394.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. Order inflow jumped 22.30% to $1.59 billion in Q2 FY26, compared with $1.30 billion in Q2 FY25.
The company's board will consider Q3FY26 results on 19 January 2026.
