LTIMindtree Ltd spurts 3.11%, gains for five straight sessions

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 6588, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.16% in last one year as compared to a 16.94% gain in NIFTY and a 34.8% gain in the Nifty IT.

LTIMindtree Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6588, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24554.85. The Sensex is at 81341.22, down 0.21%. LTIMindtree Ltd has added around 10.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44832, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6590, up 2.67% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is up 14.16% in last one year as compared to a 16.94% gain in NIFTY and a 34.8% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 41.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News