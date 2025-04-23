Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 74.94 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 3.66% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 74.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.59% to Rs 39.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 231.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales74.9469.47 8 231.14224.82 3 OPM %24.4925.23 -22.7524.75 - PBDT20.4519.35 6 61.3062.76 -2 PBT17.1517.09 0 51.2354.21 -5 NP12.8913.38 -4 39.4840.95 -4

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

