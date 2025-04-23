Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 3.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 74.94 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 3.66% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 74.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.59% to Rs 39.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.81% to Rs 231.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

74.9469.47231.14224.8224.4925.2322.7524.7520.4519.3561.3062.7617.1517.0951.2354.2112.8913.3839.4840.95

