Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 59.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 59.19% to Rs 344.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 4608.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3926.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.14% to Rs 1278.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1150.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 17618.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15205.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

