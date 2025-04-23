Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 59.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 59.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 17.35% to Rs 4608.22 crore

Net profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 59.19% to Rs 344.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 4608.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3926.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.14% to Rs 1278.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1150.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 17618.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15205.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4608.223926.94 17 17618.3015205.85 16 OPM %13.4716.03 -14.0715.02 - PBDT637.47625.22 2 2382.402399.91 -1 PBT484.38509.46 -5 1781.662022.76 -12 NP344.85216.63 59 1278.471150.33 11

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

