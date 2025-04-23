Thyrocare Technologies standalone net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.11% to Rs 173.87 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 14.14% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 173.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.64% to Rs 95.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 633.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 524.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

