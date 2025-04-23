Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Technologies standalone net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies standalone net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 23.11% to Rs 173.87 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 14.14% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.11% to Rs 173.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 141.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.64% to Rs 95.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.82% to Rs 633.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 524.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales173.87141.23 23 633.10524.02 21 OPM %32.0023.78 -29.5425.55 - PBDT59.5835.46 68 197.73137.33 44 PBT47.8025.05 91 151.2198.22 54 NP21.9519.23 14 95.7871.14 35

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

