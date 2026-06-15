An AI-native managed services model to help enterprises transform traditional IT operations

LTM announced the launch of BlueVerse for iRun, an AI-native managed services model designed to transform traditional IT operations into a resilient, intelligent, and outcome-driven operating model.

As enterprise environments grow more complexspanning hybrid cloud, SaaS, and AI-driven ecosystems traditional managed services models are increasingly constrained by siloed teams, static processes, and effort-led scaling.

BlueVerse for iRun addresses this shift by moving beyond headcount-based delivery to a platform-led approach powered by agentic AI, knowledge convergence, and process-as-code. Built on the BlueVerse ecosystem, iRun creates a unified intelligence layer that brings together enterprise data, telemetry, workflows, and operational contextenabling AI to reason across systems, identify root causes, and execute actions within governed guardrails.