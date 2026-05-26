LTM Ltd is quoting at Rs 3990, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.4% slide in NIFTY and a 22.35% fall in the Nifty IT index.

LTM Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3990, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 23982.1. The Sensex is at 76249.25, down 0.31%.LTM Ltd has eased around 8.19% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTM Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28979.85, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.89 lakh shares in last one month.