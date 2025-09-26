Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 42.76 crore

Net profit of Healthy Life Agritec rose 22.06% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 42.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.42.7634.663.062.861.150.961.110.920.830.68

