LTTS bags Rs 800 cr contract from Maharashtra State Cyber Department

L&T Technology Services announced today that it has won a first-of-its-kind program in India worth around $100 million (Rs 800 crore) from Maharashtra State Cyber Department, under the Government of Maharashtra. This initiative extends LTTS' commitment to developing secure, digitally interconnected smart and safe cities through premier Cyber Security and Digital Forensic solutions consolidated under one umbrella. In this pioneering initiative by the Government of Maharashtra, LTTS in consortium with M/s KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as forensics partner will provide advanced Cyber Security Solutions for the State enhancing public safety against cyber threats.

The project entails designing a sophisticated cybersecurity system and establishing a state-of-the-art, fully equipped, Cyber security and Cybercrime prevention Centre to address Cybercrime Incidents and Investigations by leveraging AI and Digital Forensic tools. The program also encompasses the following:

A Digital Threat Analytics Centre (DTAC) paired with a Centre of Excellence (COE) that will equip the forensic team with cutting edge digital forensic tools including Deepfake detection, Mobile Malware forensics, IoT investigation, Network forensics, object detection supporting crypto & blockchain, Hardware & Embedded forensics, drone forensics, social media forensics, image enhancement, voice analysis labs, IMEI/CDR analysis, CCTV acquisition tools and computer forensics to streamline crime scene management, reduce timelines and improve the efficiency of cybercrime investigations.

A Central Emergency Response Team (CERT) to deal with incident response and investigation based on advanced cyber threat intelligence and analytics like APT detection and data breach, adversary intelligence from darknet, advanced malware analysis, proactive threat hunting and red teaming.

State-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC) fortified by AI & ML technologies with a skilled cyber team to protect critical infrastructure. SOC handles Endpoint Detection & Response, SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, ZTNA, CASB, DLP, NAC, DNS Security, IDAM, and PAM solutions.

