Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS bags USD 50 million deal to provide product integration services in North America

LTTS bags USD 50 million deal to provide product integration services in North America

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
L&T Technology Services announced its selection by a leading global network solutions firm to provide Product Integration Services in North America, ensuring seamless deployment and support for customers across the region.

The multi-year agreement, estimated at USD 50 million, will enable the company to provide comprehensive support for the client's advanced networking solutions, ensuring seamless integration and success for customers across the region. LTTS will leverage its capabilities in AI and automation frameworks for the project deployment and execution.

The partnership combines LTTS' deep expertise in engineering and R&D services with the client's cutting-edge wireless networking solutions. Additionally, the companies aim to offer secure LTE and 5G private networks across industries, unlocking new opportunities and enabling future-ready operations. The partnership will address current market demands while positioning itself for upcoming 5G advancements under 3GPP standards

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Swiggy share price rises 7% on narrowing Q2 losses; revenue soars 30% YoY

Biden govt not to finalise guidelines on new clean fuel tax credit

Stocks to Watch, Dec 4: Swiggy, Adani Group shares, Vedanta, GMR Airports

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 50 pts higher at 80,850; Nifty flat at 24,450; ITC leads

Rahul to visit violence-hit Sambhal today amid ban on entry of outsiders

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story