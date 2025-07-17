LTTS gains after Q1 PAT climbs 1% QoQ to Rs 316 cr

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) advanced 1.94% to Rs 4,429.60 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 1.48% to Rs 315.70 crore despite a 3.9% decline in net sales to Rs 2,866 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year on year basis, the company net profit rose 0.7% while revenue from operations jumped 16.4% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 432.50 crore in Q1 FY26, up 1.22% QoQ and up 0.05% YoY.

EBITDA stood at Rs 462.4 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a decline of 2.8% QoQ and up 1.4% YoY. The EBITDA margin increased to 16.1% in Q1 FY26 from 15.9% in Q4 FY25.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue stood at $335.3 million in Q4 FY25, registering de-growth of 2.9% QoQ and growth of 13.6% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue declined by 4.2% QoQ and up 12.8% YoY. During the quarter, the company recorded several new deal bookings, including one $50 million, three deals in the $20-30 million range, and six deals exceeding $10 million. At the end of Q1FY26, the companys patents portfolio stood at 1,550, out of which 952 are co-authored with clients and the rest are filed by the company At the end of Q1FY26, the companys employee strength stood at 23,626.

Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of L&T Technology Services, said, We commenced the fiscal year with strong momentum in large deals, continuing the trend from the previous quarters with both Europe and U.S. geographies growing on a sequential basis. Our multi segment diversification strategy has proven resilient, with the Sustainability segment achieving double-digit annual growth. Meanwhile, our 'Go Deeper to Scale' approach and investments in advanced technologies are strengthening client relationships and driving robust large deals total contract value (LD TCV). With AI and automation advancing rapidly, client engagements and deal wins are increasing, making AI central to our conversations and programs. Our engineers have deployed multiple programs for clients in AI and have filed 206 patents in this domain. Additionally, we are launching PLxAI, our proprietary AI framework which accelerates product development lifecycle for global clients.

PLxAI was originally incubated in the Mobility segment but has now been scaled and propagated to other segments using our multi-vertical crosspollination approach. To service the increasing demand in specific areas, we opened a new design center in Plano, Texas. The center specializes in advanced technologies, cybersecurity, and AI. This strategic investment made ahead of the curve offers higher value services with closer proximity to our clients, aligning with their future growth. Backed by an increased order book and a focus on resilience and profitable growth, we expect to clock double-digit growth in FY26 and maintain our medium-term outlook of $2 billion revenue.