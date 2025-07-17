Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meson Valves India gains after securing Rs 20-cr order from BHEL

Meson Valves India gains after securing Rs 20-cr order from BHEL

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Meson Valves India rose 2.68% to Rs 370.20 after the company announced that it has secured purchase order worth Rs 19.89 crore from Bharat Heavy Electrics (BHEL) for Supply of Remote control valves for Naval IPMS system.

The order is valued at Rs 19.89 crore and is expected to be executed within 10 to 12 months.

Meson Valves India designs, manufactures, and supplies various types of valves in ferrous and non-ferrous materials.

Navratna PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

