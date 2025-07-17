Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex drops 133 pts; PSU bank shares slides

Sensex drops 133 pts; PSU bank shares slides

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. PSU Bank shares slipped after advancing for previous three trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 133.20 points or 0.16% to 82,500.30. The Nifty 50 index fell 32.20 points or 0.13% to 25,179.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.31%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,915 shares rose and 1,969 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.46% to 11.19. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,232.30 at a premium of 52.95 points as compared with the spot at 25,179.35.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 53.8 lakh contracts at the 25,500 strike price. Maximum put OI of 59.2 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index shed 0.86% to 7,205.05. The index added 0.72% in the previous three trading sessions.

Union Bank of India (down 1.76%), Bank of India (down 1.46%), Canara Bank (down 1.26%), Punjab National Bank (down 1.24%), Bank of Baroda (down 1.08%), Indian Bank (down 1.04%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.79%), UCO Bank (down 0.18%) declined.

On the other hand, Central Bank of India (up 0.62%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 0.53%) and State Bank of India (up 0.35%) edged up.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.80%. The company has announced a price hike for Baleno and Ertiga models after adding six airbags as standard safety feature.

According to the automaker, the inclusion of additional airbags has led to a 1.4% rise in the ex-showroom price of the Ertiga, while the Baleno will see a more modest increase of 0.5%.

JTL Industries fell 5.43% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 46.83% to Rs 163.24 crore, despite a 5.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,438.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

