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LTTS launches NVIDIA-powered AI digital twin platform for precision diagnostics

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Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
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L&T Technology Services (LTTS) announced the launch of an AI-powered digital twin platform for lung navigation, surgical planning and respiratory diagnostics to enable greater precision and improve clinical results.

The platform combines LTTS industry-leading MedTech expertise across medical imaging, AI-driven diagnostics, and connected healthcare systems with NVIDIA AI infrastructure to enable greater precision and enhanced outcomes.

LTTS lung digital twin solution integrates directly with CT imaging workflows and leverages deep learning models to reconstruct a comprehensive 3D digital twin of the lungs. This redefines visualization of critical anatomical structures including airways, blood vessels, lung lobes, and lesions, enabling clinicians to explore patient-specific lung anatomy in an immersive digital environment and simulate procedural pathways for bronchoscopy and biopsy planning.

The platform is powered by NVIDIA Physical AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIATensoRT and NVIDIA MONAI.

Amit Chadha, CEO & managing director, L&T Technology Services, said, By combining LTTS engineering expertise in medical imaging and digital health platforms with the power of NVIDIAs Physical AI infrastructure, we are enabling a new generation of AI-powered biological digital twins for precision medicine, these platforms can transform how clinicians visualize lung anatomy, plan interventions and deliver precision care. The impact will be visible across the global healthcare ecosystem in the years ahead.

David Niewolny, head of business development for Healthcare and Medical Technology, NVIDIA, said, Digital twins are emerging as a powerful new tool for precision medicine. By leveraging NVIDIA Physical AI infrastructure, Omniverse, MONAI and TensorRT, LTTS is transforming CT data into interactive lung digital twins that allow clinicians to visualize anatomy in 3D, simulate procedures and plan clinical interventions with greater confidence.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), it offers design, development, testing, and maintenance services across products and processes.

The company reported 0.1% rise in net profit to Rs 329.1 crore as revenue fell by 1.9% to Rs 2923.5 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY26.

The counter declined 2.95% to settle at Rs 3325.90 on Monday, 16 March 2026.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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