LTTS partners with PS Technology

To enhance operational efficiency and safety of rail infra through advance simulation technology L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and PS Technology (PST), a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Pacific Railroad, a pioneer in railroad crew training and management, today announced a strategic partnership around Mobility aimed at bringing cutting-edge simulation technology to the railways market in India and adjacent geographies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to focus on the design, development and supply of advanced AI-based simulation technologies, poised to significantly enhance the operational efficiency and safety of rail infrastructure in India and overseas.

As part of the agreement framework, LTTS and PST have established their first Customer Experience and R&D Center (CXC) in Faridabad near New Delhi. This CXC will leverage new technologies around the design and supply of simulators, setting new standards in the railroad sector in India. The center aims to provide unparalleled support and innovation, driving advancements in simulation and training capabilities for the Indian Railways.

The collaboration between PST and LTTS will enhance safety and provide real-time insights for modern-day transportation. This new center will simulate real-time data collection, proactive decision making, and improved resource management, establishing superior standards in rail simulation, immersive learning, training, and crew management. By leveraging AI & augmented reality technologies, the center aims to make rail transportation safer, more secure, and faster.

Through this partnership, LTTS will bring its considerable domain expertise in the rail engineering segment to assist in the localization and Indianization of PST's technology, ensuring it meets the specific needs of the Indian railways. By integrating PST's simulation technology, the partnership aims to set new standards in operational excellence and safety within the Indian rail sector

Powered by Capital Market - Live News