LTTS recognized as Leader in Connected Product Engineering Services

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
By Everest Group

L&T Technology Services announced its recognition as a Leader in the Connected Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024 by Everest Group. This recognition underscores LTTS' unyielding commitment to excellence and innovation in embedded engineering across segments like Mobility, Tech and Sustainability.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment benchmarked engineering service providers based on their digital engineering leadership capabilities, client feedback and ability to provide relevant and transformative solutions. LTTS' prominent position in this assessment highlights its advanced capabilities and significant contributions in the connected product engineering landscape.

With capabilities in IoT, digital twin technology, and advanced embedded systems, LTTS is constantly evolving its service offerings to stay ahead of industry trends. Consequently, clients benefit from enhanced operational efficiencies, accelerated time-to-market, and the ability to harness transformative technologies that drive competitive advantage. Furthermore, this accolade by Everest Group is a testament to LTTS' innovation and its unwavering focus on delivering impactful, future-ready engineering solutions.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

