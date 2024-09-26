Greenlam Inds incorporates subsidiary in Bangaldesh

Greenlam Industries said that it has incorporated a subsidiary, Greenlam Overseas Bengal in Bangladesh to carry out the business of distributor and wholesaler of high pressure laminates and other paper/wood based products.The company has subscribed 4,998 ordinary shares constituting 99.9% of the share capital equals to 4,99,800 BDT (Bangladesh Taka) by discharging the subscription amount in cash.
The company has authorized capital of 2 crore BDT divided into 2 lakh BDT ordinary shares of BDT of 100 each.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Greenlam Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing laminates, decorative veneers and allied products.
The companys consolidated declined 38.8% to Rs 20.27 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 33.10 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 17.4% YoY to Rs 604.71 crore in Q1 FY25.
The counter declined 1.14% to ends at Rs 514.5 on Wednesday, 25 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News