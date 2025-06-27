Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Jun 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Revolt Motors is set to strengthen its international presence with the launch of RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka, in partnership with its exclusive distributor Evolution Auto. The unveiling will take place at the prestigious EV Motor Show Colombo 2025, scheduled from June 27 to 29 at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo.

Following the successful rollout of the RV400 and BRZ in the Sri Lankan market on 26 November 2024, the addition of RV1 and RV1+ marks the next phase of Revolt's product expansion in the region.

The launch reinforces the brand's commitment to broadening its electric mobility footprint across key international markets, starting with South Asia.

Visitors to the Evolution Auto - Revolt Motors Booth at the motor show will be the first to witness the new models up close, with a dedicated test ride zone also set up for hands-on experience with the RV1+. Customers attending the show can explore features, inquire about availability, and book their vehicle directly at the booth, with exclusive event offers and early delivery benefits.

Jun 27 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

