Mahindra Lifespace Developers bags redevelopment project in Mulund, Mumbai

With estimated development value of Rs 1,250 cr

Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) announced its appointment as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a premium housing society in Mulund (West), Mumbai.

The project spans across a 3.08-acre land parcel and has an estimated development value of approximately Rs 1,250 crore.

The site offers excellent connectivity, being just 1.4km from the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 5 and 0.8 km from the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road. It also provides seamless access to the Eastern Express Highway and the Mulund-Airoli Bridge, facilitating convenient travel to Navi Mumbai, and other business hubs

Powered by Capital Market - Live News