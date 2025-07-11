Lucent subsidiary to open branch in UK

Lucent Industries announced that Mobavenue Global Holdings Limited wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, incorporated in London, United Kingdom (UK', will be opening branch office in the UK.

This strategic move marks another significant milestone for the Company, following the recent acquisition of Mobavenue Media, as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 2 July 2025 and duly intimated to the stock exchange.

