GIFT Nifty signals weak open as global markets react to Trump's 35% Canada tariff

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty July 2025 futures were trading 44 points lower in early trade, suggesting a negative opening for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 221.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 591.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 July 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 1385.08 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures surged 146 points, hinting at a strong start for Wall Street today.

Asian stocks traded mixed Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced 35% tariffs on Canada starting Aug 1. The new duties will be in addition to Trumps recent sectoral tariffs. Trump attributed fentanyl and Canadas retaliatory tariffs as reasons for the rate. The 35% duty might be increased if Canada continues to retaliate, Trump said. Trump also told reporters Thursday that his administration is preparing to impose blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on a broader set of trade partners, adding another layer of uncertainty to global trade dynamics. Despite the rising geopolitical tension, Wall Street closed higher overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting fresh record highs. The S&P 500 gained 0.27%, the Nasdaq edged up 0.09%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43%, lifted largely by strong performance in chip stocks.

Semiconductor stocks rallied 1% after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) reported a robust 40% jump in Q2 sales, beating expectations and reinforcing optimism around AI-led demand. Advanced Micro Devices also gained momentum following an upgrade to "buy" by a broker, while Nvidia extended its rally a day after breaching the $4 trillion market cap mark for the first time. Domestic Market: The domestic equity benchmarks slipped further on Thursday, extending losses for a second consecutive session, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of a possible India-US trade deal and the kickoff to the Q1 earnings season. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 345.80 points or 0.41% to 83,190.28. The Nifty 50 index fell 120.85 points or 0.47% to 25,355.25. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex shed 0.62%, while the Nifty fell 0.66%.