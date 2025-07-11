GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 26.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 903.70 crore

Net profit of GTPL Hathway declined 26.10% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 903.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 843.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.903.70843.3711.8213.40103.64113.6012.2221.7110.5614.29

