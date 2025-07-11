Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra bags Rs 385 cr project under Jal Jeevan Mission

SPML Infra bags Rs 385 cr project under Jal Jeevan Mission

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
For Kekri-Sarwar Sector Package-III in Ajmer, Rajasthan

SPML Infra has been awarded a prestigious Rs. 385 crore project for the Water Production & Supply System for Kekri-Sarwar Sector Package-III in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The project, awarded under the Government of India's flagship Jal Jeevan Mission, includes a comprehensive 10-year Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract.

The Kekri Water Supply Scheme to be implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to upgrade and strengthen the water supply infrastructure for the Kekri-Sarwar region, while also enhancing the water production and distribution system in Ajmer district, drawing water from the Bisalpur Dam. This significant infrastructure development project will enhance water supply capabilities in the region and contribute to the Government's mission of ensuring safe drinking water for every household in the country.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

