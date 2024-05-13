Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olympic Management & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Olympic Management &amp; Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Olympic Management & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 56.25% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.08 -88 0.070.16 -56 OPM %-900.000 --185.71-68.75 - PBDT-0.070.02 PL -0.07-0.05 -40 PBT-0.080.01 PL -0.09-0.07 -29 NP-0.08-0.01 -700 -0.16-0.10 -60

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

