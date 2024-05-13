Nifty May futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX zoomed 11.51% to 20.60.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,224.25, a premium of 120.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,104.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 48.85 points or 0.44% to 22,104.05.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 11.51% to 20.60.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India and UPL were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News