Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,224.25, a premium of 120.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,104.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 48.85 points or 0.44% to 22,104.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, climbed 11.51% to 20.60.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India and UPL were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

