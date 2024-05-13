Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 40.19% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Avon Mercantile reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.19% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.94% to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.641.07 -40 4.345.86 -26 OPM %51.56-371.03 -74.650.34 - PBDT0.13-2.23 LP 0.15-2.91 LP PBT0.13-2.23 LP 0.14-2.91 LP NP0.13-2.23 LP 0.14-2.91 LP

First Published: May 13 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

