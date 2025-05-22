Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.67% to Rs 94.79 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 25.67% to Rs 94.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.72% to Rs 300.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 475.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales94.79127.53 -26 300.90475.52 -37 OPM %10.66-2.62 -2.700.05 - PBDT6.83-5.94 LP -3.55-8.98 60 PBT3.40-8.36 LP -14.12-17.86 21 NP2.52-5.43 LP -10.57-12.54 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit rises 5.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

HLV standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Motors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Borana Weaves IPO subscribed 148.77 times

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story